RHP Taijuan Walker gave up a career-high nine runs on nine hits in a 12-0 loss to Oakland on Friday night in his first start of the season. He lasted just 3 1/3 innings, the shortest stint of his career. Walker went 4-0 with an 0.67 ERA in seven spring training starts. Going into the game, he was 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two relief appearances against the A‘s.

LHP J.A. Happ will make his Mariners debut and first start of the season Saturday in the second game of Seattle’s three-game series against Oakland. The Mariners acquired Happ from Toronto in a trade for OF Michael Saunders on Dec. 4, 2014. Happ went 11-11 with a 4.22 ERA for the Blue Jays last season. He’s 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in four games, including two starts, against Oakland. Last year in his only start against the A‘s, he threw seven shutout innings and earned a victory.

RF Seth Smith (groin tightness) missed his third straight start Friday night against, but Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said Smith is “doing better” and might be able to return to the lineup Saturday. Smith went 3-for-3 with two doubles, one triple and two RBIs on Monday against the Angels.

CF Austin Jackson went 2-for-3 and raised his average to .313 in a 12-0 loss Friday night to Oakland. Jackson had the only hits -- both singles -- that A’s LHP Drew Pomeranz allowed over seven shutout innings. Jackson also walked in the ninth inning.