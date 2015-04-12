LF Dustin Ackley hit his second home run of the season, a solo shot off A’s RHP Sonny Gray in the third inning of a 5-4, 11-inning win. Ackley is batting .300 (3-for-10).

SS Brad Miller drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th inning with a double off A’s left-hander Fernando Abad, lifting Seattle to a 5-4, 11-inning win. Miller also made a key defensive play in the bottom of the 10th, throwing out Oakland RF Ben Zobrist, who tried to score from first on 1B Ike Davis’ double off the left-center wall. Miller is batting .333 (5-for-15) with a home run, a double and two RBIs.

RF Nelson Cruz went 3-for-5 and hit his first home run of the season, a three-run blast in the eighth inning of Seattle’s 5-4, 11-inning victory against Oakland. Cruz was 1-for-15 with no RBIs going into the game. Last year with Baltimore, Cruz led the major leagues with a career-high 40 home runs.

RHP Felix Hernandez will make his second start of the season Sunday in the series finale against the Oakland A’s at O.co Coliseum. Hernandez is 19-7 with a 2.58 ERA and 233 strikeouts in 35 starts against Oakland. Last season he went 4-0 with a 2.22 ERA and 40 strikeouts in four starts against the A‘s. Hernandez earned a victory on Opening Day this season, giving up one run on two hits over seven innings in a 4-1 win vs. the Angels at Safeco Field.

LHP J.A. Happ allowed two runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings but got a no-decision Saturday in Seattle’s 5-4, 11-inning victory against Oakland. Happ struck out one and walked none.

RF Seth Smith was in the starting lineup against Oakland after missing three games with a groin injury, but he served as the designated hitter. Manager Lloyd McClendon said Smith could have played in the outfield if needed. “Everything’s fine,” McClendon said. Smith went 2-for-3, and his average dropped from 1.000 to .833 with five hits in six at-bats, including two doubles and one triple.