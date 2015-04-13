LF Dustin Ackley went 2-for-4 with a double and extended his hitting streak to four games Sunday in an 8-7, 10-inning victory against Oakland. He’s batting .357 (5-for-14) with two home runs, one double and two RBIs.

RHP James Paxton will make his second start of the season Monday when the Mariners open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Paxton allowed just two runs over six innings in his first start but took the loss as the Mariners fell 2-0 to the Angels on Tuesday. Paxton went 6-4 with a 3.04 ERA in 13 starts for Seattle last year. This will be his first career start against the Dodgers.

RF Nelson Cruz hit a solo, tiebreaking home run with two outs in the top of the 10th-inning Sunday, lifting the Mariners to an 8-7, 10-inning victory against Oakland. The home run was Cruz’s second of the season and second in two games. Cruz hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning Saturday in a 5-4, 11-inning victory against Oakland.

INF/OF Rickie Weeks hit a three-run home run Sunday, his first as a Mariner, pinch-hitting in the seventh inning of an 8-7, 11-inning victory against Oakland. It was Weeks’ third pinch-hit home run of his career. “He came up big,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “I thought this guy was going to be special. I thought he’d be one of the X-factors. Today really showed why.”

RHP Felix Hernandez gave up three runs on eight hits Sunday against the A’s and left the game after five innings for precautionary reasons with a tight right quad. Hernandez also tweaked his ankle in the first inning but said he’s confident that he’ll make his next start. Hernandez got a no-decision in the Mariners’ 8-7, 10-inning victory. He’s 19-7 with a 2.64 ERA in 36 career starts against the A‘s.

RF Seth Smith, who returned to action Saturday after missing three games with a groin injury, started at designated hitter for the second straight game. “We want to make sure he’s full-go,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said of using Smith at DH instead of in right field. “It just makes sense.” Smith went 0-for-3 but is batting .556.

SS Chris Taylor played two rehab games for Triple-A Tacoma over the weekend, going a combined 1-for-8. He began the season on the disabled list due to a fractured right wrist, and he could be activated in late April.