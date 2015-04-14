CF Dustin Ackley continued his hot hitting Monday night. Ackley tagged Dodgers RHP Brandon McCarthy for his third home run this season. Ackley is batting .353 with three RBIs in five games.

LHP James Paxton allowed five runs on six hits with six strikeouts and two walks in 6 1/3 innings, but did not factor into the decision in Monday’s loss to the Dodgers. Paxton retired nine of the 10 batters he faced before RF Yasiel Puig recorded the first Dodgers hit off him to lead off the fourth. Puig also homered off Paxton in the fifth. “He started to elevate the ball, and that’s not like him,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “It really gave them a chance to get back in the ball game.”

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a hyper-extended right elbow that manager Lloyd McClendon called a “freak” accident that occurred when he was stretching in the bullpen. McClendon said Wilhelmsen hyper-extended the elbow by bumping a teammate’s arm. RHP Dominic Leone was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to replace Wilhelmsen.

3B Kyle Seager followed Nelson Cruz’s second home run of the game with one of his own, giving the Mariners their first back-to-back jacks this season. It was the second homer of the season for Seager, who has hit in five straight games.

RHP Dominic Leone was immediately thrown into the fire Monday night. Leone went 2 1/3 innings, giving up a run and suffering the loss in the 6-5 setback to the Dodgers. Leone pitched well, manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He was outstanding,” McClendon said.

RF Nelson Cruz homered twice in Monday’s 6-5 loss to the Dodgers. Cruz led the majors last season with nine home runs in interleague play. After a single by 2B Robinson Cano, Cruz drove a 1-2 McCarthy pitch into the seats in right for a 2-0 Mariners lead with two outs in the first inning. It was his 200th career home run. Cruz homered again with one out in the fourth.