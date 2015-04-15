RHP Hisashi Iwakuma allowed four runs on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks in five innings, but did not factor into the decision in Tuesday’s loss to the Dodgers. “They know how to get pitch counts up,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said of the Dodgers. “They grind at-bats out, foul off a lot of pitches, make it real tough on starters. It was a tough night for Iwakuma in that sense.”

3B Kyle Seager went 2-for-4 with a walk and extended his hitting streak to six games. It was Seager’s first multi-hit game of the season.

RF Nelson Cruz homered for the fourth consecutive game, hitting a solo shot in the first inning of Tuesday’s defeat by the Dodgers. Cruz, who hit back-to-back home runs with 2B Robinson Cano, has five home runs this season. After starting the season 1-for-15, Cruz has gone 7-for-16 (.438) with eight RBIs in the last four games.

RHP Fernando Rodney (1-1) gave up a walk-off, two-run single to 2B Howie Kendrick on Tuesday. Rodney, who led the Majors last season with 48 saves, two runs on three hits with a walk in 1/3 of an inning.

2B Robinson Cano put the Mariners on the board in the first inning with a two-run home run, his first long ball of the season. Cano finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs. He also had a double.