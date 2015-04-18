3B Kyle Seager saw his seven-game hitting streak end on a frustrating Friday night. Seager went 0-for-3 while hitting into two double plays. He also led off the ninth inning with a groundout to first base.

C Mike Zunino continues to struggle at the plate. He went 0-for-3 Friday night, including an inning-ending strikeout that stranded two runners in the seventh, and is 3 for his last 23. Zunino is hitting .121 this season with 15 strikeouts in 33 at-bats.

RF Nelson Cruz had his streak of five consecutive games with a home run snapped Friday night, but he was productive with his bat. He singled on each of his first three at-bats, accounting for half of Seattle’s hits during that span. Cruz is 5-for-5 with two home runs in his career against Milwaukee starter Yovani Gallardo.

RHP Felix Hernandez doesn’t have the numbers in his favor heading into his Saturday night start against the Rangers. Hernandez is coming off what was, by his standards, a subpar performance his last time out (5 IP 8 H 3 R 3 ER), and Texas hits him as well as anyone (12-21, 4.01 ERA in 42 starts against the Rangers).

LHP J.A. Happ was solid in a losing effort Friday night. He allowed just two earned runs off five hits over seven innings but left the game with Seattle trailing 2-0. Happ (0-1) has a 2.70 ERA this season but is still looking for his first win as a Mariner.