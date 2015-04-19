LHP James Paxton is coming off one of the rougher starts of his young career (6.1 IP, 6 H, 5 ER) and should be glad to be back at Safeco Field for his Sunday afternoon start against Texas. Paxton has a career record of 5-1 with a 1.85 ERA in eight home starts. His lone loss came during the opening series of this season, which saw the 26-year-old southpaw give up just four hits and two runs over six innings in a 2-0 defeat.

C Mike Zunino hit his first home run of the season on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the fifth. It was long overdue for Zunino, who entered the game with a .121 batting average and just three hits in his previous 24 at-bats.

RF Nelson Cruz extended his hitting streak to seven games with a fourth-inning single. During that span, he has hit .481 (13-for-27).

2B Robinson Cano had hits on each of his first two at-bats Saturday, extending his hitting streak to five games. He is now hitting .239 after a slow start to the season.

RHP Felix Hernandez allowed only two hits over seven innings Saturday night, proving that the quad injury that shortened his previous start was only a harmless scare. Hernandez struck out 12 batters, and the only run he allowed came after a controversial hit-by-pitch in the fifth. Texas LF Jake Smolinski appeared to foul off a pitch on an 0-2 count, but the home plate umpire ruled it a hit-by-pitch -- and a replay upheld the decision. Smolinski came around to score the only Texas run of the game.

SS Chris Taylor, who entered the spring in a battle for a starting job but suffered a broken bone in his wrist during Cactus League play, was activated from the 15-day disabled list Saturday and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Taylor was already in Tacoma doing a rehab stint at the time the move was made.