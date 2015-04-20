RHP Hisashi Iwakuma has had trouble with consistency this season, as one big inning has been his downfall in each of his first two starts. He gave up four runs in the first inning of his first start and wore out over the final three innings of his most recent start. The Mariners are hoping he can provide a better wire-to-wire effort when Iwakuma takes the mound for Monday’s game against the Astros.

LHP James Paxton had another rough outing Sunday. The rookie starter couldn’t get out of the third inning, which saw him give up seven hits and seven runs while facing 10 batters before reliever Tyler Olson came on to provide relief. Paxton was fortunate to only be charged with two earned runs during the debacle, and his season ERA only went up 0.29 -- from 5.11 to 5.40. Over 2 2/3 innings, Paxton gave up nine hits and seven total runs.

C Mike Zunino was supposed to get his first day off of the season, as the Mariners started Jesus Sucre behind the plate Sunday, but he had to come on as a late-game replacement for the second time. The only other time Sucre has started this year, Zunino came on in Seattle’s 5-4, 11-inning win over the A’s on April. Zunino is hitting .139 with a team-high 17 strikeouts in 36 at-bats.

RF Nelson Cruz continued his home-run tear with his seventh and eight of the season Sunday, but his biggest hit came on a ninth-inning single that drove in the winning run. Cruz had five RBIs in the game, going 3-for-6 with three strikeouts. He now has an eight-game hitting streak, during which he has gone 16-for-33 with eight home runs and 14 RBIs.

2B Robinson Cano extended his hitting streak to six games with a 3-for-4 performance against the Rangers on Sunday. Cano scored twice, while his only RBI came on a bases-loaded walk -- his first free pass of the season -- in the eighth. The Rangers walked him again, this time intentionally, with runners on second and third base to get to slugger Nelson Cruz in the bottom of the ninth. Cano has gone 11-for-25 during the streak while seeing his season batting average go from .138 to .280.

CF Austin Jackson hit his first home run as a Mariner when he led off Sunday’s first inning with a solo shot to left field. Jackson’s last homer came on July 21, 2014, when he was still playing with the Tigers. He has now played 66 games with Seattle and needed 266 at-bats as a Mariner to hit a homer. It marked the 11th leadoff homer of Jackson’s career. Jackson also had the tying RBI on a ninth-inning single in the Mariners’ 11-10 win over Texas.

1B Logan Morrison is showing off a new aspect of his game. He stole bases both Saturday and Sunday, giving him steals in back-to-back games for the first time in his career; Morrison has never previously had multiple steals in a single month. They were his first two stolen bases of 2015, leaving him three short of his career high for a season.