RHP Taijuan Walker, who is scheduled to start against Houston on Tuesday night, has already faced the Astros four times in his young career. He has a 3-0 record and 2.91 ERA when facing Houston, as compared to marks of 0-5 and 5.44 against the rest of the league. Walker could certainly use another good start against the Astros, considering he might be another rough outing or two from getting sent back to Triple-A. The 22-year-old top prospect has yet to record an out in the fifth inning this season, and he is 0-2 with a 17.18 ERA in two starts.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma had a typical outing Monday, proving again that he’s still a long way from the dominant starter he was in 2013 and early 2014. Iwakuma got pulled after giving up a sixth-inning double in Seattle’s 7-5 loss to Houston. He allowed five hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings. Two more home runs give Iwakuma a team-high five allowed this season.

RHP Danny Farquhar took his first loss of the season after giving up two runs to Houston in the eighth inning Monday. Farquhar served up a solo homer to 3B Luis Valbeuna to lead off the frame and later gave up an RBI single in the Mariners’ 7-5 loss. He was charged with two runs on three hits over 1 2/3 innings.

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen is not expected to begin throwing for a few more days. Wilhelmsen went on the 15-day disabled list April 13 due to a hyperextended right elbow.

RF Nelson Cruz extended his hitting streak to nine games with an RBI single in the third inning. Cruz was selected the American League player of the week before Monday’s game. He hit .500 (12-for-24) with six home runs and 10 RBIs during the six games last week.

2B Robinson Cano hit doubles in each of his first two at-bats Monday and now has a seven-game hitting streak. His fifth-inning walk marked the eighth consecutive plate appearance in which Cano reached base. He is 13-for-29 (.448) during the streak, which has raised his season batting average from .138 to .296.