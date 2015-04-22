RHP Taijuan Walker is 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 31 strikeouts in five career starts against the Astros. But he’s off to a bumpy start in 2015 -- 0-2 with a 10.66 ERA -- after using a remarkable spring training to earn a rotation spot.

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (hyperextended right elbow) will play catch Friday and throw a bullpen on the Mariners upcoming road trip.

RHP Carson Smith pitched a scoreless, 1-2-3 seventh inning. Smith has yet to allow a run in his major league career, which spans 17 games and 16 innings. The Mariners’ record for consecutive scoreless innings was set by Mark Lowe, who threw 17 2/3 scoreless frames, in 2006.

DH/RF Nelson Cruz had his nine-game hitting streak snapped with an 0-for-4 night. However, he still leads the major leagues with eight home runs in his first season with Seattle after signing a four-year, $57 million deal last offseason.

2B Robinson Cano extended his hitting streak to eight games by going 1-for-4 with an RBI. He entered Tuesday with a .293 batting average.