RHP Hisashi Iwakuma was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to his April 21 start, with a fatigued right shoulder. GM Jack Zduriencik said Iwakuma was feeling fatigue after his Monday start, and again following a Friday bullpen session, so the Mariners shut him down as what Zduriencik called “a precaution.”

LHP James Paxton is coming off a rough start that got even worse in the days that followed. Paxton was originally charged with seven runs, but only two of them earned, in his last outing. But Major League Baseball reversed a play that was originally called an error, turning it into a hit to add five earned runs to Paxton’s line. His season ERA rose from 5.40 to 8.40 in the process. The 25-year-old left-hander allowed just 20 earned runs over his first 15 Major League starts; in his six starts since then, he has now allowed 23 earned runs. Paxton is scheduled to start Saturday night’s game against the Twins.

LHP Lucas Luetge was called up from Triple-A Tacoma to add another arm to the Seattle bullpen, although his stay probably won’t last long. Luetge is probably just a temporary replacement for RHP Hisashi Iwakuma before LHP Roenis Elias is called up to start Sunday’s game.

LHP Roenis Elias looks like the logical starter for Sunday’s game, although Seattle will have to call him up from Triple-A. Elias started 29 games as a 25-year-old rookie last season, going 10-12 with a 3.85 ERA, but he failed to beat out RHP Taijuan Walker for a roster spot out of the spring.

RF Nelson Cruz hit his league-leading ninth home run of the season Monday night. All nine have come in a span of 11 games.

2B Robinson Cano extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a third-inning single. Cano went 1 for 3 and is now hitting .400 (16 for 40) during the streak.

RHP Felix Hernandez retired the first 14 batters he faced on the way to his first complete-game shutout since Aug. 27, 2012. He allowed six hits and struck out nine batters but admitted that it was “a little disappointing” when he lost his no-hitter on a Trevor Plouffe single in the fifth. He aggravated a quad injury while jumping for a high chopper in the seventh inning but downplayed the significance of it afterward. “I‘m getting better,” he said.