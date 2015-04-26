RHP Hisashi Iwakuma had an MRI that revealed a Grade 1 strain of the right lat muscle, which the team said is likely to keep him out two to four weeks. “It was pretty good news, considering,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. Iwakuma was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday after complaining of fatigue in his pitching shoulder.

LHP James Paxton had an odd line Saturday night, when he threw 106 pitches but only made it through 4 2/3 innings. He allowed 11 base runners and four runs but only one earned run while striking out seven but walking three. The southpaw starter was slated to be Seattle’s No. 2 starter this season but has struggled to get into any kind of a rhythm on the mound. “It was a positive start,” manager Lloyd McClendon said, “certainly something we can build on with him.”

3B Kyle Seager had two errors Saturday, his third and fourth of the season. His defensive woes helped Minnesota jump out to a 4-2 lead on the way to an 8-5 win at Seattle.

LHP Lucas Luetge made his season debut during the seventh inning Saturday but was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma afterward. The predetermined move was made to make room for Sunday starter Roenis Elias. In 2 1/3 innings, Luetge did not allow a hit or run -- and was Seattle’s most effective reliever.

LHP Roenis Elias is likely to make his first start of 2015 after going 10-12 with a 3.85 ERA as a rookie last season. Elias battled RHP Taijuan Walker for a roster spot in the spring but ended up getting sent to Triple-A Tacoma. He is expected to be called up for Sunday’s game against Minnesota, replacing injured Hisashi Iwakuma in Seattle’s rotation for the time being.

DH Nelson Cruz added to his offensive haul this season, with two more RBIs to give him an American League-leading 20 on Saturday. Cruz had a two-run double in the first inning but went hitless in his final three at-bats during the 8-5 loss to Minnesota.

2B Robinson Cano extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a third-inning single Saturday. Cano went 2-for-3 and is now hitting .304 -- the first time he has gone over .300 this season -- after is 18-for-44 during the streak.