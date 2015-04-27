RHP Taijuan Walker turned in his first successful start of the season last time out, but now he has to prove that he can do it against someone other than the Houston Astros. The 22-year-old top prospect has a career mark of 3-0 with a 2.67 ERA against Houston but is 0-5 with a 5.58 ERA against everyone else. Walker is scheduled to start Monday’s game against the Rangers, a team he has only faced once, when he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings out of the Seattle bullpen as a rookie.

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen has started throwing on the side, but manager Lloyd McClendon said he’s probably still “10 to 12 days away” from returning to action. Wilhelmsen is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list this week after hyperextending his elbow earlier in the month.

C Mike Zunino still hasn’t gotten a day off this season. The only three times he wasn’t in the lineup, the Mariners ended up pinch-hitting for starter Jesus Sucre and calling on Zunino to come into the game in the late innings. Two of those were extra-inning games, including Sunday’s 4-2 loss in the 11th.

LHP Roenis Elias got off to a rocky first inning in his Mariners 2015 debut Sunday, but he settled down and pitched 5 2/3 solid innings to give Seattle a chance. Elias allowed six hits and two earned runs, striking out six while walking three, and left the game after 105 pitches with the score tied 2-2. Having been called up earlier in the day to replace injured starter Hisashi Iwakuma, Elias did enough to provide hope that he can be a suitable fill-in while Iwakuma recovers from shoulder fatigue and a strained lat muscle.

2B Robinson Cano saw his 11-game hitting streak end with an 0-for-4 performance Sunday. He hit .409 (18 for 44) during the streak.

DH Seth Smith went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run Sunday before getting lifted for a pinch-runner in the eighth. Smith had been in quite a funk, with just three hits in his previous 30 at-bats before leading off Sunday’s fourth inning with his first home run of the season.