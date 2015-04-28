FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2015 / 3:27 AM / 2 years ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Taijuan Walker has allowed one earned run over his past two starts (12 1/3 innings) to lower his season ERA from 17.18 to 6.86. He set season bests in innings pitched (seven) and strikeouts (five) in a 3-1 win over Texas on Monday, when he permitted just one unearned run. He threw 62 of his 92 pitches for strikes, posting a 2015-high strike-percentage of .674. “I had to make sure I located my pitches and kept the ball down,” Walker said. “It’s encouraging knowing if I don’t have my fastball, if I locate, I can get outs.”

RF Nelson Cruz moved his career mark against Texas RHP Yovani Gallardo to 6-for-8 with two home runs and three RBIs. With his first-inning single, Cruz is now 14-for-45 (.311) in his career against the Rangers with four home runs and 11 RBIs. He has eight hits in past four games against Texas.

RHP Fernando Rodney earned his fifth save of the season, tying him for fourth best in the American League. His ninth inning was adventurous Monday night in Texas, as he allowed a hit and a walk while protecting a two-run lead.

OF Justin Ruggiano had a big game from the leadoff spot, drawing two walks, stealing a base and scoring twice. He is hitting just .188, but his two walks proved to be the difference in Seattle’s 3-1 win over Texas.

