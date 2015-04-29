RHP Tom Wilhelmsen took another step toward returning from a hyperextended right elbow with a throwing session before Tuesday’s 2-1 win over the Texas Rangers. The 31-year-old reliever, out since mid-April, played catch up to about 120 feet in the outfield for nearly a half-hour. The plan is to have another similar session Thursday before throwing off the mound Friday in Houston.

DH/OF Nelson Cruz was 3-for-4 with a double and triple. It marked only the second game of his career with a double and triple in the same game. The last game was June 7, 2009, at Boston when he was with Texas. It was also the 11th triple of his career.

LF Rickie Weeks provided the game-winner with a solo home run in the fourth, which was also his second on the season and the 150th of his career. He started his second straight game in left field and lifted his average to .211 after going 2-for-3.

RHP Felix Hernandez is five strikeouts shy (1,983) of the Venezuelan career strikeouts record currently held by Johan Santana (1,988). Feliz is also 4 1/3 innings short of the Mariners’ club record for career innings held by Jamie Moyer (2093). Felix is 3-0 with 1.61 ERA in four starts, and is second in the A.L. with 32 strikeouts.

LHP J.A. Happ recorded a season-high nine strikeouts Tuesday in his fourth start of the season. He came in with nine strikeouts in his first three starts combined and came up three short of a career high. It was the sixth career start with at least nine strikeouts.