3B Kyle Seager maintained his reputation as a major-league “iron man.”

DH Nelson Cruz went 2-for-4 with two runs and a 430-foot home run to left, his major league-leading 10th, in the Mariners’ 5-2 victory over Texas on Wednesday night. Cruz also drove in his 22nd RBI, also tops in the majors. Against his former team, Cruz is hitting .500 this season with three home runs and seven RBIs. That ball was hit pretty good, I’d say so,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said of Cruz’s home run blast Wednesday in the fourth.

RHP Fernando Rodney, Seattle’s closer, worked a fourth consecutive game, finishing off the Rangers by pitching a perfect ninth for his seventh save in a 5-2 victory. Rodney hasn’t surrendered a run and only two hits while striking out five, including Texas RF Carlos Peguero on Wednesday, during the four-game stretch. “I really wanted to stay away from him,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “I was hoping we’d have a bigger lead. It is what it is.”

RHP Felix Hernandez improved to 4-0 with a 1.82 ERA, winning his third consecutive start, 5-2 over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. Hernandez didn’t have his best stuff, but went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits and one walk and four strikeouts. “He didn’t have his best stuff,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “Not even close, but he gutted it out. He’s a competitor. He did a nice job.”

1B Logan Morrison broke out of a slump, going 4-for-5, including a tiebreaking two-run double in the fifth of Seattle’s 5-2 victory over Texas on Wednesday. Morrison entered the game in an 0-for-14 slide, but boosted his average from .149 to .194 after matching his career high in hits. “He’s coming along,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said.