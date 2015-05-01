LHP James Paxton recorded his second quality start of the season, allowing only two runs on five hits over seven innings in a no-decision at Houston. Paxton walked two batters and finished with seven strikeouts, which tied a season high. It marked just the fourth time in his career that he worked at least seven innings.

3B Kyle Seager recorded eight assists Thursday. Entering the game, seven assists by a third baseman was the single-season high across the major leagues, a mark sharked by Cleveland’s Lonnie Chisenhall and San Francisco’s Casey McGehee.

RHP Carson Smith entered in the eighth inning and retired all three batters he faced. Smith has yet to allow a run in his big league career, a span of 20 games and 18 1/3 innings. His scoreless innings total to begin a career is a Seattle record, surpassing the mark previously held set by Mark Lowe in 2006.

2B Robinson Cano snapped an 0-for-18 skid with a single in the first inning. The hitless streak was the longest of his career. Cano added another single in the fifth inning and finished 2-for-5, recording his eighth multi-hit game of the season, tied for first on the team.