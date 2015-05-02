LHP Roenis Elias allowed two runs in the first inning and a solo home run in the second before holding the Astros scoreless over his final four innings of work. Elias recorded his first quality start of the season, surrendering three runs on six hits and three walks with eight strikeouts.

DH Nelson Cruz hit his league-leading 11th home run of the season, a 432-foot blast to left-center field off Astros RHP Luke Gregerson in the ninth inning. Cruz has hit safely in 17 of his last 19 games, and his 23 RBIs leads the majors.

2B Robinson Cano smacked his American League-leading ninth double in the third inning off Astros RHP Samuel Deduno, a total that leaves him tied with Tigers LF Yoenis Cespedes. Cano is 4-for-9 since snapping a career-worst 0-for-18 skid on Thursday night.

OF Carlos Quentin asked for his release from the Mariners and announced his retirement on Friday. Quentin, 32, played five games for Triple-A Tacoma and cited injuries as the reason behind his decision. He is owed $8 million by the Atlanta Braves, who released him on April 14. He hit .252/.347/.484 with 154 home runs and 491 RBIs over nine seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres. Quentin was an All-Star with the White Sox in 2008.