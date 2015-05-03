LHP Tyler Olsen worked a career-high three innings of relief, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with one strikeout on Saturday. His previous career long of 2 2/3 innings came against the Texas Rangers on April 19.

RHP Taijuan Walker, who was 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three career starts at Minute Maid Park, was shelled in his fourth start in Houston on Saturday. He allowed eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits (including three home runs) and one walk with two strikeouts. After allowing one earned run combined over his previous two starts, Walker saw his ERA balloon to 8.74.

RF Nelson Cruz hit his major league-leading 12th and 13th home runs in the second and sixth innings off Astros RHP Collin McHugh on Saturday. His 13 homers through 24 team games are tied for the most in franchise history with Ken Griffey Jr. in 1997. It marked his 16th career multi-homer game.

1B Logan Morrison homered in his second consecutive at-bat, belting a solo shot in the second inning off Astros RHP Collin McHugh on Saturday. Morrison finished 1-for-4 and is batting 8-for-17 over his last four games to raise his season average from .149 to .214.