Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch
May 5, 2015

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

LHP Tyler Olson was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma following the game on Sunday. Olson was 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA over 11 games and 13 1/3 innings, issuing 10 walks against eight strikeouts. His 2.10 WHIP was the highest on the pitching staff.

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen threw a 35-pitch bullpen session on Sunday, setting the stage for a simulated game on Wednesday and at least one rehab outing prior to activation from the 15-day disabled list (hyperextended right elbow). Wilhelmsen, who landed on the DL on April 13, utilized his full repertoire.

RHP Yoervis Medina was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma following the game on Sunday. Medina was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA and one save in 12 innings over 12 appearances with the Mariners. However, his control was a glaring concern, with Medina issuing seven walks this season.

OF Michael Saunders was 2-for-3 Sunday vs. the Indians. Saunders is hitting .338 (22-for-65) with four doubles a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs in his last 20 games against AL Central teams.

CF Austin Jackson departed with a sprained right ankle in the third inning and will be re-evaluated on Monday.

