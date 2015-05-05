RF Nelson Cruz, the AL player of the month for April, hit his 14th home run on Monday. He also turned a double play, throwing out Mike Trout in the sixth inning after the center fielder had strayed too far off first base on a flyout by DH Albert Pujols. Cruz leads the majors in homers and is hitting .340.

RHP Felix Hernandez (5-0) struck out eight and gave up one run on six hits and one walk in seven innings, stopping a four-game losing streak by his team for the second time this season. “That’s a true No. 1,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “That’s what they’re built for, what they’re made for, and he certainly did a hell of a job for us tonight.”

LHP Joe Beimel was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Beimel, 38, was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three appearances with Tacoma. With the Mariners last season, he was 3-1 with a 2.20 ERA in 45 innings over 56 games.

RHP Mark Lowe from was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Lowe, 31, was 0-1 with a 1.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in seven games at Tacoma. He returned to the Mariners’ organization on a minor-league deal in December. He had spent parts of five seasons with Seattle from 2006 to 2010. In 2014, he appeared in seven games with Cleveland.

CF Austin Jackson was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a sprained right ankle. Jackson, 28, was injured Sunday in Houston while trying to beat out an infield grounder in the third inning. He stepped on the foot of pitcher Roberto Hernandez, who was covering first base. Jackson is hitting .242 (23-for-95) with two home runs, four RBIs and 11 runs in 25 games this season.

SS Chris Taylor was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Taylor, 24, was hitting .313 (25-for-80) with two homers, six RBIs, 12 runs and five doubles at Tacoma. He began the season on the Mariners’ disabled list with a fractured bone in his right wrist and was activated and optioned to Tacoma on April 18.