LHP James Paxton gave up two runs on four hits and three walks (one intentional) in seven innings Tuesday against the Angels, getting a no-decision. Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon took Paxton out after the seven innings despite the left-hander making only 91 pitches. “He pitched a helluva ballgame,” McClendon said. “You got to remember, we’ve got two young kids, (Taijuan) Walker and Paxton, and at some point we’ve got to start managing their innings. Better sooner than later. We have to be conscious of that, and we have to also watch his pitch count. I think he battled all night.”

LHP Roenis Elias will start Wednesday’s game against the Angels. Elias was called up April 26 from Triple-A Tacoma to replace the injured Hisashi Iwakuma and is winless in his first two starts. He is 0-2 with a 5.65 ERA in three career starts against the Angels.

RF Nelson Cruz has enjoyed most of his success at the plate this year away from Safeco Field in Seattle. Cruz has hit 11 of his major-league leading 14 homers away from home, and he also has better numbers on the road in average (.372 to .271), on-base percentage (.422 to .300) and slugging percentage (.983 to .500).

1B Logan Morrison has battled back from a slow start and is putting together a solid road trip. With one game left on the 10-game trip to Texas, Houston and Anaheim, Morrison is hitting .433 (13-for-30) with seven extra-base hits, including three homers. His four homers for the season rank second on the club to RF Nelson Cruz’s 14.

SS Chris Taylor began spring training in competition with Brad Miller for the starting shortstop job before being hit by a pitch that broke his wrist, giving the job to Miller by default. But one month into the season, after recovering from the injury and getting off to a good start for Triple-A Tacoma, Taylor is back.