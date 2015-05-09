RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (hyperextended right elbow) was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Friday’s game. Wilhelmsen last pitched on April 10, against -- coincidentally -- Oakland. He had 6.75 ERA in two appearances before being placed on the disabled list.

RHP Carson Smith earned his second major league win after pitching two scoreless innings of relief in Friday night’s 4-3, 11-inning win over Oakland. Smith was the seventh pitcher the Mariners used in the game.

RHP Dominic Leone was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, clearing a spot for RHP Tom Wilhelmsen to be activated from the disabled list Friday. Leone was 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in eight appearances with the Mariners.

LHP Joe Beimel came out of the bullpen for the second time since getting called up from Triple-A Tacoma and pitched a scoreless inning of relief Friday. Beimel, who left the Mariners in free agency but was released by the Rangers in the spring and re-signed a minor-league deal with Seattle, has yet to allow a hit in two appearances this season.

LHP J.A. Happ had a much better April (2-1, 2.30 ERA) than most people expected, but his May has gotten off to a rough start. In his only outing this month, Happ got tagged for six earned runs over six innings in a 7-6 loss to Houston. He’s scheduled to be back on the mound Saturday night, when Seattle hosts the A’s in the second game of a three-game series.

1B Logan Morrison kept his bat hot with two more hits, including the game-winning homer, in Friday’s second inning. Morrison went 2-for-5 and is now hitting .429 (15 for 35) with seven RBIs over his past nine games.