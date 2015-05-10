LHP Tyler Olson was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the week, but that move was rescinded Saturday. A medical examination revealed a bruised right knee, so Olson was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to May 3.

LHP Tyler Olson (bruised right knee) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday retroactive to May 3.

CF Dustin Ackley got his first stolen base of the season in the second inning on Saturday. Ackley led off the inning with a single, stole second and scored on a Seth Smith double.

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen made his first appearance since coming off the 15-day disabled list on Saturday night, when he retired the side in the seventh inning. He struck out two of the three batters he faced in his first Mariners game in almost a month (April 10).

SS Brad Miller served as the DH for the second game in a row Saturday, and manager Lloyd McClendon said there was a chance that he’ll make his outfield debut soon. Miller could be in the outfield as soon as Sunday when RF Nelson Cruz is expected to DH.

2B Robinson Cano went 3-for-5 on Saturday and is now hitting .351 (13-of-37) in the past nine games.

RHP Felix Hernandez goes into his Sunday start needing five strikeouts to reach 2,000 for his career. If he reaches that milestone, he’ll become the 73rd player -- and the fourth youngest -- to accumulate 2,000 strikeouts or more. He also is 5-0 for the first time in his career and was among the American League leaders in ERA (1.73, fourth) and strikeouts (44, third) this season.

SS Chris Taylor appeared to hurt his right hand sliding back into first base while running the bases in the sixth inning Saturday but stayed in the game. Taylor got his third hit of the season with a single before RHP Jesse Hahn tried to catch him leaning off first base. Taylor hurt his hand on the bag sliding back into first but eventually made it to second when Hahn’s throw got away from 1B Mark Canha.