RHP Taijuan Walker was moved up a day in the rotation to pitch Wednesday’s game against the Padres. Walker was supposed to pitch the opening game of the Boston series on Thursday, but the Mariners moved LHP Roenis Elias back a day because the Padres have so many right-handed bats. Walker should feel comfortable pitching at Safeco Field, where he sports a 3.48 ERA over two starts this season; Walker is 1-3 with a 10.90 ERA in four road starts.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list but isn’t close to being ready. Manager Lloyd McClendon told reporters Tuesday afternoon that Iwakuma’s rehab from a strained latimus dorsi muscle “has not gone as well as we thought it would.” Iwakuma felt tightness during a throwing session this week and could be at least two weeks away from returning to the Mariners rotation.

RHP Danny Farquhar endured his second consecutive rough outing Tuesday night, when he retired only one of the four batters he faced in the seventh inning. Farquhar has given up four hits and two earned runs while working just 2/3 of an inning over his past two outings and now has a 5.63 ERA on the season. Over his past four appearances, Farquhar has been charged with seven hits and four earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. “I‘m a little concerned,” manager Lloyd McClendon said after three of the four batters Farquhar faced on Tuesday scored. “We’ll sit down and talk about it (Wednesday afternoon) because we’ve got to get him straightened out.”

LHP James Paxton pitched six shutout innings of three-hit ball Tuesday night, and it’s hard to imagine him looking worse in doing it. Paxton walked five batters and was so wild at one point in the second inning that Seattle had its bullpen going. He made it through six innings, needing 109 pitches, to earn his first win of the season.

3B Kyle Seager homered for the second time in five games Tuesday night, when his three-run homer in the first inning sparked the Mariners to an 11-4 win over San Diego. Seager now has a hit in seven of the past eight games.

C Mike Zunino matched his season high with two hits Tuesday, including a solo home run in the sixth. Zunino snapped out of an 0-for-10 slump with a fourth-inning single before hitting his fourth home run of the season two innings later.

DH Brad Miller snapped an 0-for-8 streak with a first-inning double, then added another in the second. Miller went 2-for-3 Tuesday night and is now hitting .380 (19 of 50) at home, as compared to .095 (2-for-21) in road games this season.

SS Chris Taylor (hand) returned to action Tuesday after sitting out Sunday’s game against the A‘s. He went 1-for-4 and scored a run.