RHP Taijuan Walker had one of his better outings of the season Wednesday night but couldn’t get a victory for his efforts. The 22-year-old allowed just four hits and two runs over six innings but got outdueled by San Diego RHP James Shields in the 4-2 loss. Walker gave way to the bullpen to start the seventh inning with Seattle trailing 2-1. He has now allowed three runs or fewer in four of his past five starts but has a season ERA of 7.22. “I was very encouraged,” manager Lloyd McClendon said of the outing.

RHP Danny Farquhar got another chance Wednesday but was shaky again. Farquhar hit San Diego C Derek Norris with the first pitch he threw, then gave up a single to CF Will Venable before getting three consecutive outs in the ninth. He has allowed eight baserunners while only recording five outs over his past three appearances.

C Mike Zunino continued to swing the bat well Wednesday night, when he doubled in his first at-bat. Zunino had four hits, two of them homers, in the two-game San Diego series but also struck out four times -- including three K’s Wednesday night.

LHP Roenis Elias had his Wednesday start moved back a day, to Thursday, giving the Mariners a more favorable matchup. His Thursday opponent, the Boston Red Sox, ranks last in the American League in batting average against left-handed pitching (.188). The San Diego Padres, who finished off a two-game series at Seattle on Wednesday night, were hitting. .258 against lefties heading into that game.

RF Nelson Cruz is tied for the AL batting lead (.346) and is first in home runs (15) but is one RBI behind Oakland’s Stephen Vogt (30) for tops in that category. Before going 1-for-4 with a single Wednesday against San Diego, he had a five-game homer streak in interleague games, dating back to last season.

2B Robinson Cano added another hit Wednesday night, but the more notable thing that happened was Cano stealing a base. His fifth-inning steal was Cano’s first of the season and only his 21st since the beginning of the 2012 season. Cano attempted steals on two other occasions this season but was caught both times.

LHP Joe Beimel became the latest Seattle reliever to struggle out of the shaky bullpen Wednesday night. The veteran came on for starter Taijuan Walker in the seventh and allowed four of the six batters he faced to reach base. Beimel gave up three hits, a walk and two runs (one earned) in his lone inning.