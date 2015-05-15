LHP Charlie Furbush has been the most consistent member of the Mariners’ bullpen this season. He hasn’t allowed a run in 16 of his club-leading 17 appearances, including a one-batter stint Thursday. He stranded all 11 runners he inherited, and he hasn’t allowed a run in his past nine games.

SS Brad Miller played left field for the first time as a major-leaguer Thursday. He spent about the past 10 days working on making the transition with outfield coach Andy Van Slyke, while Chris Taylor assumed starting shortstop duties since returning from the disabled list.

LHP Roenis Elias skirted trouble for most the night. Making his fourth start this season with the Mariners after beginning the year with Triple-A Tacoma, the Cuban defector scattered eight hits over 6 1/3 innings. However, he allowed just one run while walking two and striking out two. It was Elias’ third consecutive quality start, but he has yet to pick up a win. “He pitched a great game,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “That’s his fourth game in a row where he pitched and deserved to get the win, and he didn’t get the win. But he was outstanding. I didn’t want him to go through the lineup four times.”

2B Robinson Cano ranks third in the AL with 11 doubles, but otherwise is off to a slow start to 2015. Cano went 1-for-4 Thursday, leaving him with a .268 average, a .681 OPS, one homer and 11 RBIs.

CF Austin Jackson, on the 15-day disabled list due to a sprained right ankle, will either go out on a rehab assignment Friday or later this weekend, depending on his progress, manager Lloyd McClendon said. Jackson has been out since May 4.

1B Logan Morrison, who went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI groundout Thursday, it hitting .353 (18-for-51) with three doubles, a triple, five homers and nine RBIs over his past 14 games. During that stretch, he raised his batting average from .149 to .237.