SS Brad Miller was back playing shortstop Friday after making his debut as a left fielder the previous night. Miller has been starting at shortstop more than Chris Taylor recently. Miller went 1-for-4 Friday while scoring the game-winning run and is now hitting .429 (6 of 14) over the past four games, while Taylor has struggled through a 3-for-18 (.167) homestand.

RF Nelson Cruz was having one of the worst offensive nights of the season Friday, with three strikeouts in his first three at-bats, and that played a factor in Boston manager John Farrell deciding to pitch to him in the ninth. Rather than issue an intentional walk with first base open, Farrell decided to pitch to Cruz, who singled in the game-winning run in a 2-1 victory over Boston. Cruz now leads the American League in batting (.358), home runs (15) and RBIs (30, tied with Oakland’s Stephen Vogt).

OF Rickie Weeks was in the lineup Friday, one day after dropping a routine fly ball in the ninth inning of a 2-1 loss. His defensive liabilities weren’t a factor Friday, as Weeks was serving as DH to give Seattle another bat against Boston starter Clay Buchholz, who has struggled against righties this season. Weeks went 0-for-3 while seeing his batting average drop to .182. Time may be running out on the veteran’s short tenure in Seattle.

RHP Felix Hernandez is off to the best start of his 10-year career. He is 6-0 for the first time in his 10-year career and is looking to be the first Seattle starter to win his first seven decisions of a season since Aaron Sele opened the 2001 campaign with an 8-0 mark. Hernandez, who is scheduled to start Saturday’s game against Boston, has a career record of 8-2 with a 3.06 ERA in 17 career starts against the Red Sox.

LHP J.A. Happ pitched well enough to get a win Friday night, but he had to settle for a no-decision. He pitched seven strong innings, allowing one run off seven hits, but left the game with the score tied 1-1. Happ has allowed two runs or fewer in six of his seven starts this season.

LF Seth Smith seems to be settling into the leadoff spot while CF Austin Jackson recovers from a sprained ankle. Smith homered Friday while going 1-for-3. Over his past six games, Smith has gone 7-for-20 with a double, a home run, a run scored and two RBIs.

CF Austin Jackson, who is on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained ankle, could be in line to make a rehab start soon, The News Tribune of Tacoma reported. Jackson has been out since May 4 and is eligible to come off the DL on Tuesday. LF Seth Smith has been filling in as the Mariners’ leadoff hitter in his absence.