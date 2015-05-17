LHP James Paxton has settled in to a pretty decent groove recently despite some control problems that have resulted in 13 walks in his past four starts. During that span, Paxton has a 1.82 ERA. He brings a streak of 12 consecutive scoreless innings into his scheduled Sunday start against the Red Sox. The 26-year-old southpaw has made 24 career starts but has yet to face Boston.

C Jesus Sucre has started each of Felix Hernandez’s last two outings. Hernandez has allowed four home runs during that span and Sucre has continued to struggle at the plate. He went 0-for-2 on Saturday, dropping his season batting average to .067, before being lifted for a pinch hitter after Hernandez came out in the sixth.

DH Brad Miller had his fifth career multi-homer game with two solo shots Saturday night. Miller hit his third homer of the season in the first inning, giving Seattle a 1-0 lead, before adding one in the fifth to tie the score 2-2. Miller went 2-for-3 and currently has a five-game hitting streak (8-for-17). He is hitting .375 (24-for-64) at home this season and has just two hits (2-for-21, .095 average) on the road.

RF Nelson Cruz went into Saturday’s game leading or tied for the league lead in batting average (.358), home runs (15) and RBIs (30), but he went 1-for-4 in the loss to Boston. That snapped an eight-game hitting streak, during which Cruz went 14-for-30.

RHP Felix Hernandez had his second shortest outing of the season Saturday night when he gave up seven hits, a season-high four walks and four earned runs in six innings. He gave up his fourth and fifth home runs this month during Saturday’s second and third innings. All five runs scored on Hernandez in May to that point came on solo home runs. Things got worse in the sixth when Hernandez appeared to turn his left ankle and his performance fell apart shortly thereafter. Back-to-back walks and an RBI double from Boston C Blake Swihart opened the door for a 4-2 deficit before Hernandez (6-1) suffered his first loss of the season.

RHP Felix Hernandez appeared to turn his left ankle on his follow-through during the leadoff at-bat in the sixth inning Saturday. A team trainer came out to check on Hernandez, who stayed in the game but struggled to regain his control as he finished off the sixth. “We’ll re-evaluate (the ankle) tomorrow,” manager Lloyd McClendon said late Saturday night. “I‘m sure he’ll be fine, though.”

CF Austin Jackson, who has been on 15-day disabled list since May 4 because of a sprained ankle, began his rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Jackson is eligible to come off the DL on Tuesday and it’s likely he’ll be back with the Mariners before next weekend.

SS Chris Taylor was back in the lineup Saturday but still can’t find his offense. He went 0-for-3 and is now hitting .129 since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma. With Brad Miller swinging a pretty good bat lately, Taylor could soon lose his starting job and appears to be a top candidate -- along with OF Rickie Weeks -- to be the odd man out when CF Austin Jackson returns from the disabled list next week.