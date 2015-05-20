C Welington Castillo was acquired by the Mariners from the Cubs in exchange for RHP Yoervis Medina.

RHP Taijuan Walker lasted just 3 2/3 innings against the Orioles -- the fourth time this season he failed to make it through five innings. Walker also issued a career-high four walks and allowed four runs on seven hits. “His command wasn’t there, and he struggled with his velocity as well,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “It certainly wasn’t one of his best outings. It was a tough outing.”

OF Austin Jackson (right ankle sprain) played center field for Triple-A Tacoma and went 1-for-4 Tuesday on his rehab assignment. “I’d like to see him swing the bat better than he has been,” manager Lloyd McClendon said.

2B Robinson Cano, who went 2-for-4 Tuesday against the Orioles, is batting .363 in 80 games at Camden Yards. It is the highest average in the 20 ballparks where Cano has played at least 20 games.