Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch
May 21, 2015 / 10:57 PM / 2 years ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Welington Castillo joined the Mariners on Wednesday, one day after he was acquired in a trade that sent RHP Yoervis Medina to the Cubs. Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said Castillo likely will start the series finale Thursday. In 24 games for the Cubs this season, Castillo hit .163 with two home runs and five RBIs.

LHP Edgar Olmos was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. Olmos missed the first six weeks of the season due to a left shoulder impingement.

C Jesus Sucre was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, clearing a roster spot for newly acquired C Welington Castillo. Sucre, 27, went 1-for-15 with no RBIs in six games with Seattle this season.

RF Nelson Cruz went 2-for-4 and raised his batting average against left-handed pitchers to .577 (15-for-26) for the season. For his career against the Orioles, he is batting .353 (59-for-167).

CF Justin Ruggiano registered his second straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs and two RBIs. The last time Ruggiano had back-to-back multi-hit games was July 11-12, 2014.

CF Austin Jackson will continue his rehab stint with Triple-A Tacoma for its upcoming series with Iowa. In four rehab games, Jackson is 3-for-13 (.231) with three walks and two strikeouts. He landed on the disabled list May 4 due to a right ankle sprain.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
