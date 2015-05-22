C Welington Castillo did not take long to help out his new team. The Mariners acquired him from the Cubs on Tuesday, and he joined the team Wednesday. He got his first start in Thursday and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in his first plate appearance. He finished 1-for-4 and played well behind the plate. “He did a nice job,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “I thought he was for the most part flawless back there. Called a pretty good game, caught the ball pretty decent, he got a big hit for us and a sacrifice fly. He did a real nice job today.”

3B Kyle Seager played in his 165th consecutive game Thursday, the fourth-longest active streak in the majors. However, wasn’t around for the finish because plate umpire John Tumpane ejected him for arguing a called third strike in the fifth inning. “That’s very frustrating,” Seager said. “That’s inexcusable. I need to be there for my team. I need to be in that game.”

OF Rickie Weeks is struggled at the plate in his first season with the Mariners, but he provided a good at-bat in the fourth inning Thursday. Coming in as a pinch hitter to battle LHP Brian Matusz, he hit a two-run single on the 10th pitch. The Mariners will need Weeks’ help off the bench as the season rolls on.

LHP J.A. Happ saw his outing limited by a 2-hour, 5-minute rain delay Thursday. He pitched two innings and gave up a grand slam to 2B Steve Pearce in the first inning. The short outing stopped a string of 14 consecutive starts in which he lasted at least five innings.

SS Chris Taylor hasn’t been able to give the Mariners much offensive production since joining the team earlier this month, but he helped out Thursday. He came into the game with a .132 batting average, but he drew two walks and hit an infield single. Taylor helped out from the No. 9 spot a few times in this series, something that gave the Mariners a real spark.