LHP James Paxton will make his ninth start Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He is 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in his past four starts and is working on a string of 20 scoreless innings dating to the second inning May 5. He is 0-1 with a 27.00 in his one career start against Toronto.

3B Kyle Seager was 1-for-3 with a walk Friday in the 4-3 win over the Blue Jays to extend his hit streak to eight games, going 11-for-29 (.379) in that span. He also has hits in 10 of his past 11 games and 15 of his past 17 (19-for-65, 292). Seager is batting .345 (19-for-55) with three home runs and nine RBIs in his career at Rogers Centre.

RF Nelson Cruz hit his 17th homer of the season Friday in the 4-3 win over the Blue Jays. He leads the majors in home runs. He also hit a double and leads the American League with 24 extra-base hits. Last season, when he hit 40 home runs with the Baltimore Orioles, he did not hit his 17th homer of the season until May 27. His sixth-inning homer against RHP Marco Estrada drew praise from the Blue Jays’ pitcher. “I thought I threw some good pitches, threw a good pitch to Cruz and the guy’s strong,” Estrada said. “He’s a good hitter. It was down and away, maybe even off the plate a little bit and it just shows you how good he is.”

RHP Felix Hernandez allowed one run in seven innings to earn the win in the 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. He moved to 6-6 in his career against the Blue Jays. He has pitched at least six innings in seven consecutive starts. The only run he allowed was a home run by Toronto 1B Edwin Encarnacion in the first inning. “Every time I come here, he hits a homer against me,” Hernandez said. “It was a slider that stayed right in the middle of the plate.”

CF Austin Jackson (sprained right ankle) will remain at Triple-A Tacoma on his rehabilitation assignment at least through the weekend series at Toronto to keep him off the deep, spongy artificial turf at Rogers Centre. He could return early next week when the Mariners are at Tropicana Field to play the Rays. That also has artificial turf but is considered easier on the legs than the surface in Toronto. Jackson was 1-for-5 with a walk and struck out three times in his first five plate appearances in a rehab game with Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.