RHP Taijuan Walker will make his ninth start of the season Sunday in the finale of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. The 22-year-old did not factor in the decision in his last start at Baltimore on Tuesday when he allowed seven hits and four runs in 3 2/3 innings. In his only career start against the Blue Jays, he allowed four hits, one walk and one run and had six strikeouts over eight innings in a 1-0 loss on Sept. 24.

LHP James Paxton had his string of 20 scoreless innings snapped in the first inning of a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays. 3B Josh Donaldson doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by 1B Edwin Encarnacion in the first inning to account for the first run he has allowed since the second inning on May 5 against the Los Angeles Angels.

3B Kyle Seager homered in the second inning of the 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his hitting streak to nine games. He is batting 12-for-33 (.364) with two homers and three RBIs during that span.

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist started in right field while RF Nelson Cruz was used as designated hitter and came through with a two-run double in the third inning in a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays. The double was Bloomquist’s first extra-base hit since July 21, 2014, against the New York Mets. It was his ninth career double against Blue Jays LHP Mark Buehrle. In his career, he is batting 21-for-48 (.438) with six RBIs against Buehrle.

RHP Fernando Rodney pitched a 1-2-3 ninth in a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays to earn his 12th save in 13 chances. In his previous four saves, he had allowed at least one run. In three of them, he had allowed home runs, including a two-run homer in the ninth on Friday by Toronto INF/OF Chris Colabello that cut the Mariners’ lead to 4-3, which turned out to be the final score.