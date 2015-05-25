RHP Taijuan Walker allowed six hits, four walks and four runs while striking out three over 5 2/3 innings Sunday in the Mariners’ 8-2 loss to the Blue Jays. It is the fifth time in nine starts this season that he allowed four or more earned runs. Two of the hits he gave up to the Blue Jays were two-run homers by SS Ryan Goins and 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion. “I thought he competed well against the team that’s scored the most runs in the American League, in fact all of baseball,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “I thought he did a nice job, just made a couple of mistakes that cost him the ballgame.” Walker said: “I felt like my command was pretty good. The two pitches I missed, they made it hurt.”

3B Kyle Seager hit his seventh homer of the season in the second inning Sunday at Toronto to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. He is batting .378 (14-for-37) during that span.

LHP Roenis Elias will make his fifth start of the season the opener of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Tropicana Field. The Mariners are 1-3 in his starts although he has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of them. He earned the win at Baltimore on Wednesday when he held the Orioles to six hits and one run in 7 2/3 innings in Seattle’s 4-2 victory. He was 2-0 with an 8.04 ERA in three starts with Triple-A Tacoma this season. Monday will mark his second career start against the Rays. He earned the win against them last June 7 after allowing five hits and four runs in 7 2/3 innings.

2B Robinson Cano was used as designated hitter Sunday in the Mariners’ 8-2 loss at Toronto with INF Brad Miller playing second base. Cano went 0-for-4, grounded into two double plays and struck out once as his batting average dipped to .247.

CF Austin Jackson (sprained right ankle) appears ready to come off the disabled list after batting .303/.378/.333 in eight games with Triple-A Tacoma on a rehab assignment. He has been on the disabled list since May 4. He was 3-for-5 Saturday for Tacoma and 1-for-4 Sunday. He could rejoin the Mariners during the three-game series at Tampa Bay that opens Monday. “I think he’s real close,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. There are a few moves the Mariners could make. OF Dustin Ackley, INF Willie Bloomquist or OF/DH Rickie Weeks could be designated for assignment to make room for him, or SS Chris Taylor could be optioned to Triple-A Tacoma with INF Brad Miller taking over at shortstop.

SS Chris Taylor went 2-for-3 in the Mariners’ 8-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday. He was 2-for-4 Saturday, and he has back-to-back multi-hit games for the first time this season.