RHP Danny Farquhar was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma after Monday’s game, making room on the roster for the return of CF Austin Jackson from the disabled list. The move leaves the Mariners with only six relievers. Farquhar is 0-3 with a 6.46 ERA in 20 relief appearances this season. In his past three outings, he allowed a total of seven runs in 4 2/3 innings.

LHP Roenis Elias continued to pitch well, holding the Rays to one run in six innings as he picked up his second win of the season and lowered his ERA to 2.56. He hasn’t allowed more than three runs in any of his six starts this season, and he made his fifth consecutive quality start.

2B Robinson Cano hit two run-scoring singles, breaking a drought of 11 games without an RBI. He began the night hitting just .171 with runners in scoring position, so his production is very encouraging for the Mariners.

RF Seth Smith had two hits and scored two runs, serving as a catalyst from the first at-bat of the game. It was his first multi-hit game since May 12.

CF Austin Jackson, who missed three weeks with a sprained right ankle, was reinstated from the disabled list after Monday’s game. He had not produced well before getting hurt, managing just four RBIs in 95 at-bats, but adds a key bat to the Seattle lineup. In nine rehab games for Triple-A Tacoma, he hit .263 with one RBI and one stolen base.