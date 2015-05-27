RHP Danny Farquhar was sent down to Triple-A Tacoma to make room for CF Austin Jackson. The right-hander is 0-3 with a 6.46 ERA in 20 games this season.

LHP Danny Hultzen, who has been dealing with shoulder fatigue, was placed on the disabled list at Double-A Jackson. Hultzen missed the 2014 campaign after having major shoulder surgery.

3B Kyle Seager crushed the Rays’ hopes by smacking his second home run of the game in the 10th inning -- two innings after he gave the Mariners a lead with a grand slam. The 10th-inning solo home run his 10th of the year, and it completed a 3-for-5, six-RBI night for the Mariners slugger. Seager, who earlier extended his hitting streak to 14 straight games with an infield single, has 17 hits in 44 at-bats during the streak.

DH Nelson Cruz leads the early balloting for American League designated hitters in the first results released Tuesday. No other Mariners player was on the list released by Major League Baseball, which includes the top 15 outfielders and the top five players at each position.

LHP Joe Beimel worked a perfect 10th inning to record his fifth career save and first since June 11, 2009 against Cincinnati while with the Washington Nationals. He went 216 appearances in between the saves.

CF Austin Jackson returned from a stint on the 15-day disabled list and went 1-for-5 with a run scored in the start at center field and in the leadoff spot. Jackson missed 19 games with an ankle sprain.