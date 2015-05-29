LF Dustin Ackley was in another slump -- 1-for-13 -- before hitting his fourth home run of the season off Cleveland ace Corey Kluber in Thursday’s sixth inning. The two-run shot was Ackley’s first homer since April 13.

RHP Taijuan Walker is still looking for his first win of the month. He hasn’t gotten past the sixth inning in any of his five starts this month and has an 0-3 record and 7.71 ERA to show for it. Walker has struggled with control in each of his past two starts, allowing eight total walks over 9 1/3 innings, but his biggest issue the last time out was the long ball (two home runs allowed in an 8-2 loss at Toronto.) He is scheduled to start Friday’s game against Cleveland.

LHP James Paxton left Thursday’s start early, after just 83 pitches, because of discomfort in the middle finger of his left hand. Neither Paxton nor manager Lloyd McClendon had any explanation for the injury, which happened on his 83rd pitch and didn’t bother him at all earlier in the night. He suffered the loss after giving up four runs off eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. Paxton is expected to undergo X-rays on the hand Friday afternoon.

2B Brad Miller got his second start at that position Thursday night, when he filled in for an under-the-weather Robinson Cano. Miller started at second base, shortstop, leftfield, center field and designated hitter this season. On Thursday, he went 0-for-3 and scored a run.

2B Robinson Cano missed a start for the first time this season Thursday after suffering flu-like symptoms, but he was healthy enough to come on in the ninth inning and pinch hit. Manager Lloyd McClendon told reporters before the game that Cano has been receiving intravenous fluids for dehydration since playing in Wednesday’s game at Tampa Bay.