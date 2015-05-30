RHP Taijuan Walker turned in the finest outing of his career Friday, helping to offset back-to-back games in which he issued four walks and allowed four earned runs. He threw eight shutout innings, allowing just two hits, while matching his career high of eight strikeouts. The 22-year-old Walker earned his first victory this month in a 2-1 win over Cleveland.

LHP James Paxton was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday, one day after straining the middle finger on his pitching hand.

3B Kyle Seager was in the No. 2 spot in the Mariners’ batting order for the first time this season Friday. With 2B Robinson Cano ailing, manager Lloyd McClendon shuffled things around and put Seager in the two-hole. The All-Star third baseman went 1-for-3.

LHP Lucas Luetge was called up from Triple-A for the second time this season Friday, giving the Mariners another left-handed option while LHP Joe Beimel attends his son’s graduation. Luetge pitched just one game the last time he was promoted, giving Seattle 2 1/3 shutout innings on April 25.

LHP Roenis Elias is one of three left-handed starters who will face Cleveland during the current four-game series. He’s scheduled to start Saturday night, two days after LHP James Paxton and a day before LHP J.A. Happ finishes off the series. Elias is in a pretty good groove, having allowed just one earned run in each of his past three starts; two of the three runs came on solo homers.

RHP Fernando Rodney continues to struggle as the closer, although manager Lloyd McClendon doesn’t want to hear about it. After Rodney allowed a walk and an RBI triple in the ninth inning of Friday’s 2-1 win over Cleveland, earning his 14th save of the season in the process, McClendon came to his aid. “ERAs mean absolutely nothing when it comes to closers,” McClendon said after Rodney’s season ERA ballooned to 7.08. “What matters is that you get it done -- and he gets it done.”

2B Robinson Cano was not in the lineup for a second consecutive game Friday. He’s been experiencing flu-like symptoms. Cano, who did come on to pinch hit in the ninth inning of Thursday’s loss to Cleveland, is expected to be available for Saturday’s game.

LHP Joe Beimel is taking the weekend off to attend the graduation of his son. Beimel was placed on the restricted list, with LHP Lucas Luetge being called up from Triple-A Tacoma to fill in.

DH Seth Smith batted cleanup for the first time this year and hit the go-ahead home run in the sixth inning of Friday’s 2-1 win over Cleveland. Smith broke a scoreless tie when he took a 2-1 pitch from Indians starter Trevor Bauer over the fence in right-centerfield for a two-run homer.