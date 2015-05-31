LHP James Paxton (strained finger ligament) will be shut down for two weeks before the team re-evaluates the injury. Saturday’s news means it’s unlikely that Paxton will be coming off the 15-day disabled list when he is eligible on June 13. The left-hander was placed on the DL on Friday, having strained a ligament in the ring finger of his pitching hand Thursday night.

LHP Roenis Elias was coming off three solid starts that saw him allow three runs in 20 innings, but he struggled with his command Saturday night. Elias walked four batters and gave up five hits and four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. Afterward, manager Lloyd McClendon said Elias had a stiff back, which might have contributed to his control problems.

2B Robinson Cano was back in the lineup Saturday night after flu-like symptoms relegated him to the bench on Thursday and Friday. He homered in the third inning and added a seventh-inning single before grounding into a game-ending double play in the ninth.

LHP Joe Beimel returned to the team Saturday after attending his son’s graduation from high school. Beimel had been on the restricted list, clearing a spot for the Mariners to promote LHP Lucas Luetge from Triple-A for Friday’s game. Luetge didn’t enter the game and went back to Tacoma on Saturday.

LHP J.A. Happ is probably happy to be pitching at home on Sunday. Happ, who is scheduled to start against the Indians, is 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA in four starts at Safeco Field this season. In five outings on the road, he has a 5.33 ERA.

SS Chris Taylor was not in the lineup Saturday, marking the third time in four games he has not started. Taylor is hitting .161 since being called up to replace SS Brad Miller in the starting lineup, and all indications are that the two are now platooning at the position.