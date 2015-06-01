LHP Mike Montgomery looks like the most likely candidate to start Tuesday’s game against the Yankees. If that happens, it would be Montgomery’s debut as a Mariner. The 25-year-old southpaw was scratched from his Sunday start with Triple-A Tacoma and could be called up to replace injured James Paxton. Montgomery was acquired from Tampa Bay for RHP Erasmo Ramirez at the end of spring training.

LHP Charlie Furbush came on with two runners on in the sixth inning and induced an inning-ending groundout. Furbush has now inherited 13 runs this season, and not a single one has scored.

RHP Carson Smith was being mentioned by outsiders as a possible replacement for struggling closer Fernando Rodney, but his eighth inning Sunday afternoon probably put an end to that talk. Smith allowed three hits and one run while facing six batters. Manager Lloyd McClendon has been adamant that Rodney’s role is not in jeopardy, and yet some fans were championing Smith as a better option.

LHP Lucas Luetge was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday after a one-day stay in the majors. He filled in while LHP Joe Beimel attended his son’s high school graduation. Luetge didn’t get into a game during his latest big-league stint. In his only major league appearance of the season, he threw 2 1/3 shutout innings against the Twins on April 25.

RHP Felix Hernandez bounced back from a rocky outing to turn in another dominant performances his last time out. Hernandez tossed his second shutout of the season in a 3-0 win at Tampa Bay last Wednesday afternoon. He ranks among the AL’s top five in ERA (1.19, third), innings pitched (70 2/3, fourth), strikeouts (71, third) and wins (eight, first). Hernandez is scheduled to start Monday’s game against the Yankees.

LHP J.A. Happ looked in line to earn his fourth win of the season Sunday before tiring in the sixth inning. He allowed a hit and a walk to open that frame, then came out of the game with the Mariners leading 3-0. RHP Tom Wilhelmsen allowed both of Happ’s baserunners to score, resulting in Happ being charged with two earned runs on eight hits in five innings during a no-decision.