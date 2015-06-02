RHP Mayckol Guaipe was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, where he had a 4.58 ERA with three saves in 16 apperances this season. Guaipe, 24, will be making his major league debut with his first appearance.

RHP Mayckol Guaipe was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday to add another arm to the Mariners’ over-taxed bullpen. Guaipe got thrown into duty right away, thanks to an uncharacteristically rough outing from starter Felix Hernandez, and pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless ball without allowing a hit in his major league debut.

LHP Mike Montgomery hasn’t been officially named as Tuesday’s starter, but all indications are that the 25-year-old rookie is in line to make his major league debut. Montgomery spent seven seasons in the Kansas City and Tampa Bay organizations but never made it past Triple-A. He was acquired for RHP Erasmo Ramirez near the end of spring training and is 4-3 with a 3.74 ERA at Triple-A Tacoma. While Montgomery was in the Mariners’ clubhouse Monday, Seattle still has to activate him and make a corresponding roster move -- most likely sending reliever Dominic Leone back to Triple-A.

SS Brad Miller is expected to regain the regular shortstop role with Chris Taylor optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

RHP Felix Hernandez rolled through the Yankees lineup for the first three innings Monday night, but things fell apart after that. In the fourth and fifth innings, Hernandez allowed six hits, walked five batters, allowed a run to score on a wild pitch and gave up a grand slam (Mark Teixeira). When all was said and done, Hernandez allowed a season-high seven earned runs while suffering his second loss of the season.

1B Logan Morrison was in the leadoff spot for the first time in his career Monday night. Morrison, who was in that role because manager Lloyd McClendon was trying to shake up the Mariners’ struggling offense, had an extra-base hit stolen away by diving Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira in the first inning and went 1-for-4.

SS Chris Taylor had a shot to win the starting job but couldn’t capitalize on it. On Monday, he was sent back to Triple-A after hitting just .159 in 20 games with the Mariners. Taylor’s struggles at the plate opened the door for SS Brad Miller to win back his starting job.