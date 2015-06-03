RHP Mayckol Guaipe pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings in his major league debut Monday night, but it wasn’t enough to keep him on the Mariners’ roster. Guaipe was sent back to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, clearing a roster spot for LHP Mike Montgomery.

LHP Tyler Olson was activated from the disabled list Tuesday and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Olson had been sidelined since May 3 because of a right knee contusion. He made the Mariners’ 25-man roster out of spring training and went 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA before getting hurt. Olson was since replaced by veteran Joe Beimel as a left-handed specialist in the Mariners’ bullpen.

LHP Mike Montgomery had an outstanding major league debut Tuesday, when the 25-year-old starter threw six innings and allowed just one run on four hits but had to settle for a no-decision. “I don’t have enough adjectives to explain how good he was,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. The Mariners called him up before the game from Triple-A Tacoma, where he was 4-3 with a 3.74 ERA.

RHP Taijuan Walker is coming off the best start of his young career as he heads into Wednesday’s afternoon game against the Yankees. Walker threw eight shutout innings of three-hit ball the last time out in a 2-1 win over Cleveland. That is the good news for Mariners fans. The bad news is that Walker’s last start that went seven innings was followed by a dud: nine hits and seven earned runs in three innings on May 2. Consistency has been the biggest issue for the 22-year-old Walker, once considered the Mariners’ top prospect, and Seattle would love to see him add another solid start to his most recent breakout performance.

3B Kyle Seager had a frustrating string of at-bats early in Tuesday’s game. He came up with two outs and runners on the corners in each of his first three at-bats, only to go 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a groundout to the pitcher. He ended the first, third and fifth innings while leaving six runners on base. Seager singled in each of his final two at-bats.

C Mike Zunino got thrown out of a game for the first time this season when he argued a check-swing call in the third inning Tuesday. Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez was awarded a walk on a full-count check swing, and Zunino said something to the first base umpire that got him thrown out of the game. Welington Castillo took over behind the plate.

LF Justin Ruggiano got his first start since May 25 on Tuesday, and he went 1-for-4. Ruggiano began the season platooning with Seth Smith, but right-handed utility players Willie Bloomquist and Rickie Weeks have seen more action lately.

CF Austin Jackson had a season-high four hits Tuesday, when he reached base on all six of his plate appearances. Jackson drove in the go-ahead run with a sixth-inning double that gave Seattle a 2-1 lead, but the Mariners ended up losing 5-3 in extra innings. The 4-for-4 outing raised Jackson’s season batting average from .244 to .267.