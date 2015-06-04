C Welington Castillo was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of a six-player trade to bring Mark Trumbo to Seattle. Castillo was a member of the Mariners’ organization for just two weeks following a trade with the Chicago Cubs for RHP Yoervis Medina.

RHP Taijuan Walker had his second consecutive quality outing, tying a career high with eight innings and striking out seven batters in the loss. The high expectations for Seattle in the preseason were due in large part to hype surrounding the former top prospect, and Walker’s early-season struggles contributed to the Mariners’ lackluster start.

RHP Dominic Leone was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of a six-player trade to bring Mark Trumbo to Seattle. Leone was a solid contributor to a deep bullpen as a rookie last season, but he is 0-4 with a 6.35 ERA in 2015.

CF Austin Jackson has been a bright spot offensively in the midst of Seattle’s hitting woes, but he had his six-game hitting streak snapped on Wednesday with an 0-for-4 performance.

1B Logan Morrison struck out three times, but he also extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the third inning. During the streak, he is batting .333 (14-of-42).

RF Mark Trumbo was traded to Seattle on Wednesday afternoon, and he said he could feel it coming.