RHP Hisashi Iwakuma threw a bullpen session Thursday, and he is scheduled to throw another Sunday. He landed on the disabled list in late April due to a right lat strain, and he experienced a setback in his recovery in mid-May.

C Jesus Sucre was recalled before Thursday’s game, marking his return as the Mariners’ backup catcher. Sucre didn’t do much the last time he served that role (just one hit in 15 at-bats), but he’s back because of Wednesday’s trade with Arizona that included C Welington Castillo.

LHP Roenis Elias turned in his seventh quality start in eight tries this season, going eight innings while allowing just five hits and two earned runs Thursday. But it wasn’t enough to get him back on the winning track.

2B Robinson Cano had a forgettable night Thursday. He had two hits but also got picked off first base and had a game-ending strikeout with a runner on second base in the ninth.

LHP J.A. Happ has not had a decision in any of his past four starts, including a May 26 outing at Tampa Bay. Happ is scheduled to start against the Rays again Friday night, having allowed three earned runs over six innings in a 7-6 win over Tampa in the last meeting. Happ (3-1) has been tagged with a loss since April 17.

OF Justin Ruggiano may have taken his last swing as a Mariner. He was designated for assignment Thursday, and it’s conceivable that he’ll be claimed by someone despite his .214 batting average with Seattle this season. Ruggiano became expendable when the Mariners traded for OF Mark Trumbo, a right-handed hitter with more power.

1B Logan Morrison was a late scratch for Thursday’s game due to back spasms. He was initially penciled in to bat seventh, but the Mariners made the change about an hour before the game.

1B Mark Trumbo was in the lineup Thursday, one day after being acquired from Arizona in a six-player deal. Trumbo’s Seattle debut was somewhat of a success, as he went 2-for-4.