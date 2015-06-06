RHP Hisashi Iwakuma had a successful bullpen session Thursday and should get another chance before Sunday’s series finale. If that goes well, Iwakuma could be close to making a rehab assignment. He has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 24 because of a strained right latissimus dorsi muscle.

RHP Fernando Rodney gave up the game-winning home run in Friday’s 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay, but his role as closer does not appear to be in jeopardy -- yet. Manager Lloyd McClendon shrugged off the latest blowup, saying: “It happens.” Rodney has allowed at least one run in eight of his 12 appearances since May 1.

2B Robinson Cano continues to struggle, particularly in clutch situations. He went 0-for-4 Friday, when he stranded six runners on base in a 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay. He left runners on second and third in the fifth, then grounded out with the bases loaded to end the seventh.

RHP Felix Hernandez is coming off his worst start of the season, having allowed six hits, five walks and seven earned runs in 4 2/3 innings his last time out. Hernandez had pinpoint control during the first three innings off that game but completely lost it in the fourth and fifth. He is scheduled to start Saturday night against the Tamp Bay Rays, against whom he threw a perfect game on Aug. 15, 2012. Since then, Hernandez has thrown just two complete-game shutouts -- both coming this season.

CF Austin Jackson was not in the lineup Friday. Manager Lloyd McClendon said before the game that Jackson was resting a sore ankle that forced him to miss three weeks in May, but he came in as a pinch runner in the seventh. Jackson then tripled in his only at-bat, leading off the ninth before getting stranded there in the 1-0 loss.

1B Logan Morrison was back in the lineup Friday after missing the previous day with back spasms. Morrison led off and extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a third-inning single. It’s the longest hitting streak by a Mariner this season. Friday marked the third time in his career that Morrison has hit leadoff -- all of them have happened during the current homestand.

DH Mark Trumbo, who had two hits in his Mariners debut Thursday, wasn’t nearly as good Friday. He went 0- for-4 with two strikeouts while stranding two runners and grounding into a double play in the 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay.