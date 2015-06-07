LHP Mike Montgomery on Sunday is scheduled to make his first start against the team for which he played in the spring. Montgomery spent the past two seasons in Tampa Bay’s organization but never made it past Triple-A. He was traded to Seattle in March for RHP Erasmo Ramirez. Last week, Montgomery made his major league debut and had what manager Lloyd McClendon called an outstanding performance: six innings, four hits and one run allowed.

RHP Carson Smith earned his first career save Saturday night, when he received a huge ovation before even throwing a pitch. Smith came into the game to a big cheer from the anti-Fernando Rodney fans at Safeco Field, and he rewarded them with a 1-2-3 ninth on 10 pitches. Smith blew a save in his only other opportunity this season, but he should get more of them. After the game, manager Lloyd McClendon said that Smith, LHP Charlie Furbush and RHP Mark Lowe could all get chances while Rodney tries to figure out the source of his struggles.

RHP Fernando Rodney will be getting a break from closing games, manager Lloyd McClendon said after Saturday’s game.

2B Robinson Cano continued to struggle with runners on base Saturday. After going 0-for-4 and leaving six runners stranded Friday in Seattle’s 1-0 loss to the Rays, Cano got two more early chances Saturday. He grounded out with a runner on second in the third inning, then grounded into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the fourth. That marked the 11th and 12th runners stranded by Cano since Thursday night.

RHP Felix Hernandez overcame some early control problems to turn in seven solid innings Saturday night. He allowed just two hits and one run in the Mariners’ 2-1 win over Tampa Bay, earning his ninth win of the season in the process.

CF Austin Jackson was back in his usual spot as leadoff hitter Saturday. He rested a previous ankle injury for six innings Friday night, then came in as a pinch runner in the seventh. On Saturday, Jackson hit the game-winning homer, a solo shot in the seventh inning of a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay. He went 2-for-4 and is now hitting .327 since coming off the disabled list May 26.

1B Logan Morrison extended his hitting streak to 13 games, matching a career best, with a second-inning single. Morrison ended up with three hits, including a bunt single in the sixth. He has raised his batting average from .219 to .256 during the streak.