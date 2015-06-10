RHP Taijuan Walker will start Wednesday vs. Cleveland, his second start vs. the Indians this this season. In his first, he was nearly untouchable. In a 2-1 win over Cleveland at Safeco Field on May 29 Walker pitched eight scoreless innings on two hits, with eight strikeouts and no walks.

OF Nelson Cruz was removed from the game during an at-bat in the fifth inning due to tightness in his back. Manager Lloyd McClendon said Cruz was feeling better after the game, and his status is considered day-to-day.

RHP Fernando Rodney has been moved out of the closer’s role in favor of rookie RHP Carson Smith, but manager Lloyd McClendon said he is not giving up on Rodney as the closer. “We need him,” McClendon said. “If we’re going to make a run at this and be as successful as we think we’re going to be, we’ve got to have him.”

2B Robinson Cano continues to struggle at the plate. Cano came into the game hitting .169 (10-for-59) in his last 15 games, although he’s a .320 career hitter at Progressive Field, and had two doubles in five at-bats Tuesday. Overall, Cano is hitting just .242 with two homers and 19 RBIs. “He’s one of those elite athletes, a superstar type of athlete,” said Manager Lloyd McClendon. “That’s like Michael Jordan not being able to hit a jump shot. Is there a little bit of embarrassment? Probably so. Frustration? Probably so.”