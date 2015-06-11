RHP Taijuan Walker baffled Cleveland hitters for the second time in his last three starts in a 9-3 victory over the Indians on Wednesday. Walker pitched six innings, giving up one run on eight hits, with six strikeouts and two walks. In a start vs. Cleveland in Seattle on May 29 Walker pitched eight scoreless innings on two hits. In his two starts vs. the Indians this year Walker is 2-0 with an 0.64 ERA, having given up one run on 10 hits with 14 strikeouts and two walks in 14 innings.

3B Kyle Seager’s third inning grand slam was his third career grand slam, his second this year. It came after Cleveland RHP Trevor Bauer walked the bases loaded. “He’s a really good hitter,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona of Seager. “You walk the bases loaded, and fall behind in the count. He was sitting on a fastball, and that’s what he got.”

OF Nelson Cruz did not play Wednesday due back spasms. Cruz was removed from Tuesday’s game in the middle of an at bat in the fifth inning with the same condition. He hopes to play in Thursday’s game.

1B Logan Morrison’s two-run double in the fourth inning extended his hitting streak to 16 games. Morrison is batting .349 during the streak (22-for-63). His hitting streak is the Mariners’ longest since 3B Kyle Seager had a 16-game hitting streak in April of 2013.