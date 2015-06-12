OF Nelson Cruz sat out his second consecutive game Thursday due to back spasms. It’s expected that Cruz could return to the lineup Friday in Houston.

2B Robinson Cano doubled in the seventh inning. Cano has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games at Progressive Field, going back to 2011. He is hitting .364 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in that span.

LHP J.A. Happ had a very brief outing Thursday in his 12th start of the season. Happ pitched just 2 1/3 innings, giving up four runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks. He threw 77 pitches, only 48 strikes and was the losing pitcher. “He had 67 pitches in the first two innings and was headed for 90 pitches for three innings. That’s way too many,” said manager Lloyd McClendon.

1B Logan Morrison was 0-for-3 and was hit by a pitch as his career-high 16-game hitting streak came to an end Thursday. That’s the third longest hitting streak in the American League this season and the longest by a Mariners player since 3B Kyle Seager had a 16-game streak in April of 2013.